Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

IEA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 136,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,680. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of -203.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

