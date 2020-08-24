Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $925,491.19 and approximately $16,038.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00127175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.01667846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00188616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,005,467 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

