InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in July

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS IMLFF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

