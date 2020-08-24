InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

INMD stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 361,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,807. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in InMode by 664,492.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at $18,492,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 248,357 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 35.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 110,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in InMode by 784.6% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 229,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

