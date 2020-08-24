Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0397 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $81,547.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.84 or 0.05461532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014398 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,242,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

