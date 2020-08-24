Insolar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.56 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $61.15 million and $1.56 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00005233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

