IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IntelGenx Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

