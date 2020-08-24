International Paper (NYSE:IP) Trading 5.9% Higher

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.27. 3,014,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,243,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 47.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

