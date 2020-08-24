INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 77,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

