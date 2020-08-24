Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Up 6.8%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.13. 8,687,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 12,361,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVR. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 97.93, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 399,982 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 317.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

