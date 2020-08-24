Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. 2,410,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

