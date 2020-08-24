Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

VMO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

