ION 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $266.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ION has a total market capitalization of $343,945.60 and $266.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007630 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004101 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,419,944 coins and its circulating supply is 13,519,944 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

