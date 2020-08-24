IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.06 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. IOTA has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $18.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Ovis, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00236309 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000262 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001264 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, FCoin, Huobi, Upbit, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Exrates, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinone and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

