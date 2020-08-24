Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JAGX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.45. 3,660,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 419.59% and a negative net margin of 471.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

