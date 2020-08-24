JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in July

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$18.50 during trading hours on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

