Jibrel Network (JNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,243.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Bibox and HitBTC. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $8,243.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.84 or 0.05461532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014398 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.