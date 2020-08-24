John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PDT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,230. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

