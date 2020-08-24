Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $34,392.68 and $772.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00127175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.01667846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00188616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

