Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.0 days.

JGHAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of Jungheinrich stock remained flat at $$17.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.