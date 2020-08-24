Know Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

Know Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS KNWN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,376. Know Labs has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Know Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

