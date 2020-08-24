Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,861,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 3,154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.6 days.

Konica Minolta stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.