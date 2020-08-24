Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,861,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 3,154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.6 days.
Konica Minolta stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.35.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
