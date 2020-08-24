Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 58,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,091. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.