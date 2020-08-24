Krios (GIG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,380.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Krios token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Krios has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $23,380.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.26 or 0.01673829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00188973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00158110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,267,053 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

