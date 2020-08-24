KuCoin Shares Price Tops $1.35 (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00011531 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $108.79 million and $9.70 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00128639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.69 or 0.01683010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00159851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,728,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,728,394 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

