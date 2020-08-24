Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $194.35 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Kusama has a total market cap of $194.35 million and approximately $24.42 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 77% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for about $22.95 or 0.00194765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00129456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.01733016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00154251 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

