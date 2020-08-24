Kusama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.55 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $17.73 or 0.00152004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $150.19 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.26 or 0.01673829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00188973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00158110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.