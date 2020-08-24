Lambda (LAMB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.96 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Lambda has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. Lambda has a market cap of $21.14 million and $18.96 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00127175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.01667846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00188616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,413,499 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

