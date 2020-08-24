Level01 24 Hour Volume Hits $827,258.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a market cap of $24.79 million and approximately $827,258.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.