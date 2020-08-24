Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Liberty All-Star Equity Fund from $6.30 to $5.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

