Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 447,642 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125,869 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 115,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,421. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

