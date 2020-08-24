Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Down 24.9% in July

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Life Storage by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

