Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Update

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,270. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.