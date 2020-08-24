LINKA (LINKA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.54 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $30,916.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.69 or 0.05495098 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

