Lisk Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00015921 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CoinEgg, ChaoEX and Coinroom. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $233.22 million and $6.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006439 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,400,996 coins and its circulating supply is 125,368,940 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Coinroom, Bitbns, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinEgg, Exrates, Coinbe, Binance, COSS, Coindeal, BitBay, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.