Litecoin (LTC) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.00 billion and approximately $2.35 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $61.22 or 0.00524249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,302,687 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

