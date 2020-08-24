Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $742,847.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,780.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.03467959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.23 or 0.02480559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00529321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00798779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00058373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00684808 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.