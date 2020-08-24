Lition Price Tops $0.12 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Dcoin and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $573,187.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,673.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.03358816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.02456848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00525354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00782142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00705685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00058121 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Dcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

