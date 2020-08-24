Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Hits $216.39 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001621 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $216.39 million and $41.39 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039688 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.05441338 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,854,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

