LUKSO (LYXe) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00008992 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $3.99 million and $2.15 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 179.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.32 or 0.05475972 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014533 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

