Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS MYTAY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

