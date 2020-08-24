Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

About Maiden Holdings North America

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

