MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Up 6.8%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.68. 1,451,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 480,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMYT. BidaskClub lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 87.55%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 63.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,597,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 290,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,186,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 52,951 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

