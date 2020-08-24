ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

MAN traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 553,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,077. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.99. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

