Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,475,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 5,218,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 171,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,002. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

