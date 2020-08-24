MarketPeak Achieves Market Cap of $4.14 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $156,488.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00128655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01668340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00155526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 101,847,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,167,300 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

