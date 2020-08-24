Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of MMSMY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

About Marui Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures battery materials, including battery-use zinc powders, hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxide and nickel-lithium; catalysts; engineered powders comprising cerium oxide abrasives, tantalum and niobium oxides and carbides, conductive powders, ultra-fine powders, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; copper foils; PVD materials; ceramics for electronic components; and single crystals.

