Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.67. 3,322,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,690,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 4.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 314,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,333,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 882,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

