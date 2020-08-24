Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 6.8%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.48. Approximately 175,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 95,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Materialise by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
