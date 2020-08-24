Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Up 6.8%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.48. Approximately 175,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 95,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Materialise by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

