Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $74,961.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $74,961.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00521341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003293 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, HADAX, LBank, Gate.io, Ethfinex, CoinEgg, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.